Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 44.2% in November

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

