ATB Capital Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.56 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.