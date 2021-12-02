Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ATHX stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.60.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 223,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Athersys by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 238,675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 148,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

