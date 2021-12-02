ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.36 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

