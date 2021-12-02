Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 54.7% in November

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,821. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 291,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

