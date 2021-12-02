Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of ATC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 654,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,241. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.24. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atotech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after buying an additional 1,228,150 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,752,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

