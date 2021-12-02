Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,833 shares of company stock worth $8,607,928 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK opened at $397.59 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.90 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

