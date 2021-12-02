Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

