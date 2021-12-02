AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider David Moradi Acquires 17,520 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Moradi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AudioEye alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, David Moradi acquired 9,038 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 4,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,685. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEYE. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.