August J. Troendle Sells 12,115 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MEDP stock opened at $209.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.04. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.28 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.33.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.