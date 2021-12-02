Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,901. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

