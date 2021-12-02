Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,901. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
