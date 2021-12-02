Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $938.33

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Auto has a market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $938.33 or 0.01649007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00237979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

