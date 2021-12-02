Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.00.

ADSK stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.30. 69,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

