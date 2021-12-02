AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

AVB stock opened at $230.10 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

