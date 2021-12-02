AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvidXchange.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.50.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 20.80 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 20.39 and a 52 week high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

