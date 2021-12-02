Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 85.6% in November

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the October 31st total of 565,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

AVGR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

