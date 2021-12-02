Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 85.6% in November

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the October 31st total of 565,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
AVGR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
See Also: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.