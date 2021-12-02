Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 35.9% in November

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,641. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $993,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $540,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

