Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 125,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,615,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

