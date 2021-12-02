Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZRE. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

