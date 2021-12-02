Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZRE. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of AZRE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.