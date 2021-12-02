B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

CDRE opened at $20.01 on Monday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.