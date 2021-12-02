Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 21.38 and last traded at 20.76. 7,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,260,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.74.

Backblaze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

