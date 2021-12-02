Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ball reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 1,560,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 23.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 272.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 99.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

