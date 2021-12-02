Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

BALY stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

