Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,784 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BALY opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.