Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.07

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 19022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

