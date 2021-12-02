Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,128,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,751,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,280.0 days.

BNCZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

