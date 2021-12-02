Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in November

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the October 31st total of 387,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 166,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $661.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

