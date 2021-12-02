Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Down 41.5% in November

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 557,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.