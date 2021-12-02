Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 165.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

