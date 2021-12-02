Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 30,098 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHN. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

