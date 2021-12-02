Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,724 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

