Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $2,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,286. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TNET opened at $94.86 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

