Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NV5 Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NV5 Global by 165.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.