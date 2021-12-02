Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Helios Technologies worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

HLIO stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

