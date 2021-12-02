Bank of America Corp DE Sells 48,240 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

