Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,634 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $477.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.