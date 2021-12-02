Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NRDS opened at $17.72 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

