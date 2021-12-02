Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.11 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$132.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$133.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.76 and a 12 month high of C$141.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 over the last three months.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.