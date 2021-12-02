Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$132.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$133.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.76 and a 12 month high of C$141.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474 over the last three months.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.95.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

