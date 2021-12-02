Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,766. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

