Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

