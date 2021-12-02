Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 210 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.89 ($3.12).

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 2.46 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 187.22 ($2.45). 20,093,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,851,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.45. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £31.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

