Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.07. 878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

