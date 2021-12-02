BASIC Hits Market Capitalization of $56.50 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $56.50 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00086841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

