BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

BWAGF opened at $60.53 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

