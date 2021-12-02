BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BayCom stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $197.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

