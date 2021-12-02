BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

