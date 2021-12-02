BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $389.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $351.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,378 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,730. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

