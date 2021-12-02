Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Up 9.1%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 101,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 122,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property with 16 claims covering an area of 2,560 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pathfinder Property comprising 253.34 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Athelstan property comprising 2 mineral claims covering an area of 127 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of southern British Columbia; Pride of the West and Black Bear Claims located in the Greenwood Mining Division in southern British Columbia; and Come By Chance property comprising 21 mineral claims and 15 reverted crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 527 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of Southern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.