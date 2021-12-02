Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63. 83,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 193,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$277.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, Director Mark Price Eaton bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,244,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,610,158.49.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

