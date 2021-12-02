Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $42.73 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00008394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00063440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.09 or 0.07853146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,157.03 or 0.99856210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021161 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,892,777 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars.

